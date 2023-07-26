Executives break ground on biggest skyscraper to be built in ‘Atlanta in the last 30 years’

ATLANTA — WSB got its first look at what will be a new skyscraper so tall that it’ll change the Atlanta skyline.

It’s being built 1072 West Peachtree Street in midtown where a post office once stood, near 12th Street.

Once completed, the skyscraper will be one of the tallest buildings in the state.

Right now, it looks like any other construction site in Atlanta, but it will eventually soar 60 stories high with retail and office space.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday as executives with the Rockefeller Group, a top real estate development firm, unveiled renderings of what they called Atlanta’s new trophy tower.

“Changing the skyline is the beneficial result of a lot of hard work,” said John Petricola, senior managing director with the Rockefeller Group. “An Iconic tower that will be the tallest building built in Atlanta in the last 30 years.”

The skyscraper will boast multimillion-dollar apartments, more than 6,000 square feet of retail space and 224,000 square feet of office space.

Washington asked executives if it’s wise to invest in office space at a time when so many people still work from home.

“We’re very aware of the market but we are strongly believing in a flight to quality. We believe as tenants make their space decisions will want to be located in a building such as ours,” Petricola said.

Trey Hechaman lives near the site. He told Washington that he’s more concerned with the traffic the project will bring.

“There needs to be balance with infrastructure in addition to all the new buildings,” Hechaman said.

Executives with the Rockefeller Group told Washington that they expect the 1072 West Peachtree skyscraper to officially open in early 2026.

