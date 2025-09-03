Equifax to invest $25 million in Alpharetta expansion, adding nearly 250 jobs

ALPHARETTA, GA — Financial technology giant Equifax is planning a major expansion at its Windward Concourse campus in Alpharetta, a move city leaders say reinforces the area’s reputation as the “Tech City of the South.”

The company announced it will invest $25 million to convert roughly 65,000 square feet of data center space into offices for its corporate technology team. The project will also bring approximately 244 new high-tech jobs to Alpharetta over the next three years.

“We have a reputation of being the Tech City of the South, so there are approximately over 900 tech companies located in the city,” said Charlie Jewell, Alpharetta’s director of economic development. He added that the city’s appeal lies not only in its strong business climate but also in its ability to attract talent.

“It is very attractive to talent and that’s attractive to companies because they know if they expand here, the likelihood that they’re going to be able to find the talent that they need is going to be increased,” Jewell said.

Once complete, Alpharetta will become home to the largest office space anywhere for Equifax.

