Empty room, full presentation; no one shows up for Fulton County water and sewer rate hearing

By WSB Radio News Staff
Empty row of chairs
FULTON COUNTY, GA — For the second time, no residents attended Fulton County’s public hearing on proposed water and sewer rate increases despite the county preparing to extend the current 5% annual hike for another two years.

Public Works Director David Clark waited with a prepared presentation but ultimately spoke to an empty room. Still, he believes the lack of turnout reflects public understanding rather than lack of interest.

“There’s a general sense of acceptance when it’s tied to specific projects,” Clark said. “People don’t want to pay more necessarily, but they understand why they need to pay more.”

Clark noted that the proposed increases are modest compared to other jurisdictions. “If we were out here asking for 15–20%, it would be a totally different scenario,” he added.

At a similar hearing three years ago, Clark said more residents showed up, but turnout has dwindled during this current round of discussions. A third and possibly final hearing is expected to be held online to encourage greater participation.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story

