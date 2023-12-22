Employee placed on leave after caught on camera speeding in patrol car, Clayton Sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Sheriff’s Office employee is on administrative leave after a citizen chastised her for allegedly speeding in a patrol car.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said he didn’t appreciate how the worker handled the encounter.

Resident Cleveland Jackson said law enforcement and law enforcement employees have to follow the rules, just like everyone else.

“There’s no reason to be speeding. Tara Boulevard is not Atlanta Motor Speedway,” he said.

Jackson is not a police officer. But, he says he is somebody just as important.

“I’m a concerned citizen. And I feel that officers should have accountability too,” Jackson said.

That’s why he says when he saw a Clayton County Sheriff’s Office cop car speeding past him on Tara Boulevard, he yelled at the driver to slow down.

“Slow down,” you hear him say on video from a recording on one of many cameras in his SUV.

“Why you stopping so much traffic?” the worker responded on the video.

“Slow down,” Jackson replied.

“You slow down,” the worker said.

“Slow down. You speeding. I got it all on video,” Jackson told the worker.

Jackson said he couldn’t tell if it was an officer driving, but said the driver got behind him, he believes to intimidate him.

He said the worker then turned into the Lovejoy Walmart parking lot where he confronted her again.

“You were speeding,” he told her.

“Do you know this is called harassment?” she replied.

“No. You were speeding,” he said.

“You better leave me alone,” she said back.

Jackson said the worker refused to give him her full name.

“I’m Williams. You need anything else?” she asked.

“Thank you,” Jackson said in the video.

“Thank you. You have a great day,” the worker responded before driving off.

Jackson posted the video on social media.

That’s when he heard from Sheriff Levon Allen. Jackson said the Sheriff apologized to him.

“She shouldn’t have done it. I’m going to put her on suspended or I put her on administrative leave,” he says the Sheriff told him.

Allen confirmed to Jones the worker is now on administrative leave.

Jackson said law enforcement and sheriff’s employees aren’t above the law. “Hey right is right. Wrong is wrong. No matter who do it is.”

