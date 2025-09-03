Emory University to end DEI programs

ATLANTA — Emory University is set to end its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and offices, Interim President Leah Ward Sears announced in a letter to the Emory University community.

In the letter, Sears said she said, “the standards are clear, and we must act accordingly.”

Sears cited federal laws and mandates as the reason for the decision. She referenced multiple executive orders issued by President Donald Trump targeting DEI initiatives since taking office for his second term in January.

Last month, the Supreme Court decided that the Trump administration can slash hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of research funding in its push to cut federal diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Here is the full letter: