Emory moves graduation indoors due to weather; Usher still set to deliver commencement address

By WSB Radio News Staff and Judd Hickinbotham
By WSB Radio News Staff and Judd Hickinbotham

ATLANTA — Emory University has moved its commencement ceremonies indoors due to the threat of severe weather, relocating the event from the campus Quad to the Woodruff Physical Education Center.

Despite the last minute change, today remains a milestone moment for graduates and an Atlanta superstar. Atlanta native and Grammy-winning artist Usher is still scheduled to deliver the keynote address and will also receive an honorary degree from the university.

The venue change has prompted a reshuffling of other scheduled events, and updated information has been sent to students.

Each ceremony will be live-streamed beginning at 8 a.m. to ensure family and friends can still participate remotely.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Judd Hickinbotham

Morning News Anchor

