Emergency sewer repairs close part of Hunting Valley Drive near Medlock Park

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Emergency sewer repairs are underway on Hunting Valley Drive near Medlock Park after a contractor crew working for Atlanta Gas Light accidentally damaged a sewer line over the weekend.

The affected portion of the road is closed to through traffic through Friday August 8th, according to DeKalb County Watershed Management. A detour is in place, and nearby residents, estimated between five to ten homes, still have access to water service and their driveways.

Crews are working on the repairs daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and county officials say the road will reopen once all repairs are safely completed.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes while work continues.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story