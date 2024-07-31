Local

Emergency crews searching part of Chattahoochee River for boater who disappeared on Tuesday night

Chattahoochee River (WSBTV.com News Staff)

FRANKLIN, Ga. — Emergency crews are searching part of the Chattahoochee River after a boater disappeared Tuesday night.

The boater disappeared from the river around 9:30 p.m. in the Franklin area.

Heard County Fire and Emergency Services said they are searching around the boat ramp on Glover Road.

“For safety reasons, the boat ramp has been closed to the public, and the surrounding park area has been secured,” Heard County Fire said in a post on Facebook.

They are asking people to please avoid the area while the search is going on.

