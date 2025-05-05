Local

Elderly woman found dead after fire alarm call in northwest Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.
Elderly woman found dead (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire alarm early Monday morning, discovering the body of an elderly woman inside an apartment in northwest Atlanta.

Crews with Atlanta Fire and Rescue arrived around 5:30 a.m. at a unit on Pine Street. While there was no active fire, officials say they found the woman deceased inside the residence.

The victim has not yet been identified, and investigators remain on the scene working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. Fire officials are coordinating with Atlanta police to assess whether foul play or a medical emergency may have been involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!