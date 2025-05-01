Local

Elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing for two weeks found deceased

By WSB Radio News Staff
Byron Jones
CANTON, GA — A sad end in the search for an 85-year-old man with dementia who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

Canton police say Byron “Gene” Jones has been found dead. They’re not releasing information on where his body was found nor what led to his disappearance.

Jones vanished from his home on April 21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security had been involved in the search for Jones.

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we are comforted in knowing that he is now with Jesus - safe, whole, and at peace in his presence,” his family wrote in a Facebook group.

