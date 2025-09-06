Elderly man, daughter injured in Norcross house fire

NORCROSS, GA — Firefighters in Norcross rescued an elderly man trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.

Officials say a woman called 911 around 6 a.m. to report that her home on the 1000 block of Riva Ridge Drive NW was on fire and her father was trapped inside.

Crews arrived to find the single-story house engulfed in flames. One side of the home had security bars on all windows and doors, making rescue efforts more difficult.

Firefighters spoke with a resident who confirmed her elderly father was still inside. The victim was found unresponsive near a bedroom window. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The woman was taken to Northside Gwinnett Medical Center.

Investigators determined the fire began in a bedroom and spread to the attic.

“Fire investigators said that the cause of this fire is accidental and related to discarded cigarette smoking materials,” Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials said.

The blaze displaced two adult family members. No other injuries were reported.

Officials noted the importance of safety measures with security bars. “The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that security bars on windows and doors be equipped with quick-release devices,” Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials said. “While practicing your home escape plan, ensure that everyone in the house can open the doors and windows.”