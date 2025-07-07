Education advocates warn after-school programs could be in jeopardy due to federal funding freeze

ATLANTA, GA — Education advocates are calling on the Trump administration to release hundreds of millions of dollars of federal education funds already allocated specifically for after school programs.

Katie Landis, Director of the Georgia State White After School Network, says $40 million of that was specifically for after school programs that serve some $27,000 students in the state. “This funding freeze is upholding funding. It is disrupting program planning and creating uncertainty for families.”

In a statement, Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods says he’s calling for the funds to be released “so we can ensure the success of our students.”