Local

Education advocates warn after-school programs could be in jeopardy due to federal funding freeze

By Jonathan O'Brien
money, graduation cap and a chalkboard indicating expensive higher education
After-school programs FILE PHOTO: Education advocates warn after-school programs could be in jeopardy due to federal funding freeze (Dee karen - stock.adobe.com)
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA — Education advocates are calling on the Trump administration to release hundreds of millions of dollars of federal education funds already allocated specifically for after school programs.

Katie Landis, Director of the Georgia State White After School Network, says $40 million of that was specifically for after school programs that serve some $27,000 students in the state. “This funding freeze is upholding funding. It is disrupting program planning and creating uncertainty for families.”

In a statement, Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods says he’s calling for the funds to be released “so we can ensure the success of our students.”

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!