Economists warn auto prices could go up with new tariffs

ATLANTA — A new analysis finds some car prices could jump by as much as $10,000 under new Trump administration tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China.

Brian Moody with Kelly Blue Book tells 95.5 WSB that even if cars are assembled in the U.S., they’re likely made up of parts from other countries.

“You could argue that the way around this is for certain auto makers to build more of their cars here in the U.S.. That worked in the 70s' and 80s', and that was the intention of the Reagan and Clinton administrations,” said Moody.

He also says the tariffs will impact about 40% of “affordable,” or lower-priced cars.

President Trump’s tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday. Imports from these countries will be taxed at 25% with Canadian energy products subject to 10% import duties.

Chinese imports that were taxed at 10% in February have now been raised to 20%.