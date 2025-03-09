East Point Police investigate officer involved shooting after knife threat

EAST POINT, GA — An officer involved shooting is under investigation following an incident at an apartment complex on Stone Road Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call at 4:27 p.m. regarding a person who was allegedly under the influence and exhibiting erratic behavior.

According to the East Point Police Department, officers were dispatched to 2436 Stone Road, Apartment 4, after a caller reported that the individual, believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis, had ingested drugs and was attempting self-harm. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered the person, who became increasingly combative.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the situation escalated when the individual pulled out a knife and threatened the officers. Police attempted to de-escalate the situation using a less lethal option, but the individual reportedly remained unaffected. As the suspect allegedly moved toward an officer with the knife, one officer discharged their firearm, striking the individual in the lower torso.

Emergency medical personnel from Grady Hospital, who were already on scene, provided initial treatment before transporting the individual to the hospital for further care. The person’s current condition has not been disclosed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called to handle the case, and the investigation is ongoing.