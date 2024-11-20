East Point Police Chief: Officers lucky to be alive after I-285 crash

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of I-285 have been closed for several hours on Wednesday morning due a crash involving East Point police cars and a tractor trailer going south.

East Point’s Police Chief said three of his officers are lucky to be alive after a truck slammed into their patrol units as they worked an accident at Camp Creek Parkway.

One of the officers was inside his car when the truck hit the vehicle. A second officer was reportedly outside the car and was hit by the patrol unit after the truck crashed into it.

The other officer wasn’t hurt but his patrol unit and the other two units were totaled.

Police say the truck was speeding and never slowed down upon impact.

According to traffic reporter Mark McKay, there is at least one badly damaged East Point police car.

The officers are at Grady.



