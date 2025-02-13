East Point police ask for help finding suspect who killed a young father

ATLANTA, GA — East Point police are reaching our to the public in hopes of finding the person who gunned down a young father nearly a week ago. On February 7, around 2:10 a.m., East Point police went to investigate a person shot call at the McDonalds at 1203 Virginia Avenue.

The victim, 24-year-old Quintavious Clark, was sitting in his car when a red two-door sedan pulled in front of him. Several shots were fired into Clark’s vehicle and he was shot during the incident, dying from his injuries.

According to officials, Clark was a father.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting or who can identify the suspect or suspect’s vehicle to call Det. T. Armand at 404-559-6280. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637).

People do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.



