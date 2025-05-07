Local

East Hall High School mourns beloved teacher and coach killed in motorcycle crash

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
Hall County teacher, coach killed in motorcycle crash East Hall Vikings released the following statement and photo.
HALL COUNTY, GA — The East Hall High School community is grieving the loss of a beloved teacher and coach who died in a tragic motorcycle crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Victor Vega was on his way to work when an SUV turned in front of his motorcycle. Vega was thrown from the bike and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The East Hall High School athletic department remembered Coach Vega as a dedicated educator, husband, and father, saying he “lit up every room he entered.”

In response to the loss, a crisis team has been made available on campus to support students and staff in need of counseling or emotional support during this difficult time.

School officials and community members are mourning a man who made a lasting impact on the lives of those around him, both in the classroom and on the field.

