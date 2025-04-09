East Georgia State College to merge with Georgia Southern University amid enrollment decline

SWAINSBORO, GA — East Georgia State College is set to merge with Georgia Southern University, following a decision by the University System of Georgia (USG) aimed at streamlining operations and addressing declining enrollment.

Located in Swainsboro, East Georgia State has seen a steady drop in student numbers over the past decade, with just 1,800 students enrolled last fall making it the second least attended public college in the state.

The merger is part of a larger USG consolidation effort that began in 2011. With this latest move, the number of public colleges and universities in Georgia will shrink from 35 to 25. The USG says the initiative has already saved the state more than $30 million in administrative costs.

This won’t be the first time Georgia Southern has taken on another campus. In 2017, it merged with Armstrong State University in Savannah.

East Georgia State currently offers both two-year associate degrees and four-year programs. Details on how the consolidation will impact current students and faculty are expected to be released in the coming months.