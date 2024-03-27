East Ga. baby overdoses on fentanyl; mother and boyfriend charged with child cruelty

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — A Richmond County woman and her boyfriend are facing child cruelty charges after her baby overdosed on fentanyl.

On Saturday, March 23, at about 11:13 a.m., a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trailer on James Drive in Hephzibah, Georgia for a reported overdose.

When the deputy arrived, he spoke with Rosa Solis-Garcia, 37, who said her son was crawling around in the bed as she was attempting to make it.

She noticed the baby was holding a $20 bill that she had hidden under her pillow.

She took the bill away from the boy but noticed a few minutes later that he was frozen in a crawling position.

She told the deputy that when she picked him up she saw his lips were turning blue and his skin was turning pale white.

During that time, her boyfriend, Thomas Wright III, 41, returned to the trailer and began CPR on the child while she called 911.

Garcia told the deputy she believed the $20 bill might have something on it that caused the boy to get sick.

She said her daughter found the bill in front of the trailer and gave it to Garcia, believing it belonged to her.

EMS workers arrived and administered Narcan to the boy and took him to Augusta University Medical Center where he tested positive for fentanyl.

Garcia and Wright were each charged with second-degree cruelty to children.





©2024 Cox Media Group