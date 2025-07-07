Early voting begins in statewide runoff for Georgia Public Service Commission seat

ATLANTA — Early voting is now underway in a runoff election that could directly impact utility bills for millions of Georgians.

Democratic candidates Peter Hubbard and Keisha Waites are facing off in the statewide runoff for the District 3 seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC). Neither candidate secured the required 50% majority in last month’s primary, prompting the runoff.

The winner will go on to face Republican incumbent Commissioner Fitz Johnson in the November general election.

The Public Service Commission regulates Georgia’s utility companies and plays a key role in decisions such as approving rate increases that affect monthly gas and electric bills.

The District 3 seat is elected statewide, meaning all registered Georgia voters can participate in the runoff. Early voting runs through the end of the week, ahead of Election Day next Tuesday.

Voters are encouraged to check their polling locations and hours through the Secretary of State’s website.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story