Early voting begins in special election to fill State Senate seat in District 21

NORTH FULTON & CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Early voting begins today in the special election for Georgia State Senate District 21, where seven candidates are competing to replace former Senator Brandon Beach of Alpharetta.

Beach, a Republican, vacated the seat after being appointed by former President Donald Trump as U.S. Treasurer. Voters in North Fulton and Cherokee counties will decide who will serve the remainder of his term, which runs through January 2027.

The field includes six Republicans and one Democrat, making a runoff election likely. If no candidate wins a majority on Election Day, August 26, a runoff will be held on September 23.

District 21 covers a portion of metro Atlanta’s northern suburbs, and the outcome of the race will determine who represents the district for the remainder of the unexpired term.

