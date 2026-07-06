Early voting begins in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District special election

Early voting begins Monday in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District special election to fill the remainder of the late Congressman David Scott’s term.

The special election is set for July 28, with early voting running through July 24. If a runoff is needed, it will be held Aug. 25.

The race features four Democrats and two Republicans. Scott’s daughter, Marcye Scott, is among the candidates in the heavily Democratic district, which includes parts of Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale, Newton, Henry and Clayton counties.

Whoever wins the special election will serve only the remainder of Scott’s current term, which ends in mid-January.

Scott was 80 years old when he died in April. He had represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District since 2003 and served in the Georgia House and Senate for three decades before being elected to Congress.

A separate general election will be held in November to determine who will serve the next full two-year term beginning in mid-January. Democrat Jasmine Clark and Republican Jonathan Chavez are expected to face each other in that election.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.