Dunwoody police urge caution after 15-year-old clocked at 111 mph on I-285

DUNWOODY, GA — Dunwoody police are urging parents to talk with their teens about speeding and reckless driving after officers caught a 15-year-old driving 111 miles an hour on I-285.

Police say the teen only had a learner’s permit and was driving alone. He reportedly told officers he saw an open roadway and wanted to see how fast his car could go.

According to investigators, the teen will face consequences in juvenile court. His mother was also cited for allowing him to drive without a licensed driver in the car.