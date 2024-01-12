Duluth municipal court giving a multi-month get-out-of-jail-free card to some residents

DULUTH, Ga. — The City of Duluth Municipal Court is hosting a special program from January to the end of April which would help some people stay out of jail.

According to the city, they’ll be hosting a Citation Amnesty Program to allow people with outstanding failure to appear warrants and license suspensions to close their cases without potentially getting arrested. It’s the second time the city has hosted the program.

In addition to avoiding arrest, Duluth officials said there won’t be any late fees, and payment plan options will be offered up, if needed, for cases that are heard in court. The city also said there are many cases that could be concluded without ever having to go before a judge.

“Many cases can be resolved without a court appearance. If the case is court mandatory, or the individual would like to speak to the solicitor or judge regarding their case, or a payment plan is requested, then the case will be scheduled to the next available court calendar. Virtual court sessions will be held once a month, beginning in February, to assist those participating in the Amnesty Program to have equal access to justice,” city officials said in a statement.

Duluth will also be holding virtual court sessions once a month starting in February, to allow Amnesty Program participants “equal access to justice.”

To schedule a virtual session, participants have to contact the court. Once cases are adjudicated, failure to appear warrants and license suspensions will be lifted, officials said.

According to the city, participants can get in contact by:

Calling the Court at 770-623-2771

Email: amnesty@duluthga.net

Visit in person: 3276 Buford Highway, Duluth GA 30096. Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

