Georgia man faces federal charges after threatening US senators Ted Cruz and Deb Fischer

DULUTH, GA — A Duluth man has been indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday, June 10, in the Northern District of Georgia for threatening two sitting US senators.

Robert Davis Forney is facing federal charges after he allegedly threatened Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Deb Fischer of Nebraska.

The 25-year-old is accused of calling the office of Senator Cruz twice back in January and leaving voice mails where he threatened sexual violence against both the senator and his family.

Forney is accused of doing the same thing the following day to Senator Fischer.

Federal authorities remind the public that targeting public officials with threatening messages is a serious federal crime.

“Threatening our elected officials and their families is an act of violence that undermines our entire democracy,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Political discourse and disagreements never justify resorting to vile attacks against our nation’s leaders.”

The FBI and the US Capitol Police are handling the investigation.

Despite being indicted, Forney is currently not in custody.