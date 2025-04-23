Duluth father sentenced to life in prison for death of infant daughter

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Duluth man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty for the death of his nine-week-old daughter.

A Gwinnett County jury took approximately ten hours to find 29-year-old Khaliq Woods guilty in the 2019 killing of baby Kamila Woods. The infant died in November 2019 after suffering severe internal injuries.

Woods initially told police he had been playing with the baby, tossing her into the air and catching her when he noticed something was wrong. He claimed he felt her side give in and heard wheezing before putting her to bed. Authorities later discovered that Woods searched online multiple times for “symptoms of broken ribs in children.”

At trial, prosecutors presented medical evidence showing that Kamila’s injuries were consistent with being violently squeezed and shaken, not the result of rough play.

Woods was handed a life sentence with the chance of parole.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story