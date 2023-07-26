Drug investigation led to warrant that ended with suspect being shot by Sandy Springs police

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — New details are being released on what led up to a suspect being shot by Sandy Springs police officers.

Police say they were serving an arrest warrant for failure to appear when Benjamin Wright, 27, came to the door came to the door in body armor with a gun.

Wright was shot in the vest he was wearing moments later. The GBI says he went back into his apartment after he was shot. He was then taken to the hospital and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Wright is facing three counts of aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession during a felony.

