Drowning death in North Georgia ruled accidental

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA — A 19-year-old from Jonesboro has died after drowning in Habersham County.

Game Wardens responded to a drowning at Panther Creek Falls around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the victim was identified as Reginal Starks.

Starks was recovered in 12 feet of water by Habersham County deputies.

“The incident was a witnessed drowning and has been ruled accidental,” The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says Game Wardens assisted Habersham County Fire and Rabun County Search and Rescue with transporting the victim about 900 yards through rugged terrain to the nearest road.

The victim was later turned over to the coroner’s office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.