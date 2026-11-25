ATLANTA — With heavy rains expected in metro Atlanta for the Thanksgiving holiday travel on Wednesday, Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness is urging drivers to stay alert on the roads.

Caviness says they are coordinating with other partner agencies to address flood prone areas.

“We want to encourage everyone to be save,” Caviness said. “Remember, never drive, walk or cycle through floodwaters. If you can, turn around and find an alternate route.”

Caviness says department and city leaders are coordinating with other partner agencies to address flood prone areas in the city.

Turn around don’t drown as heavy rain is expected during the Thanksgiving travel period is the message from the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

“We in Atlanta often see flash flooding. We coordinate with all of our internal departments including watershed management. It also external departments that would be the Georgia Department of Transportation, Fulton County, to address these flood prone areas.”

Department of Transportation leaders clear drains, make sure they are on standby for potential flash flooding events to deploy resources where needed.

AAA also projects more than 2.1 million Georgians are expected to drive at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period.