Drivers should expect Moores Mill Road closure in Buckhead on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Drivers in Buckhead should plan for delays Wednesday as crews temporarily close a stretch of Moores Mill Road for tree removal.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation says the road will be shut down from Peachtree Battle Avenue to West Wesley Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Local residents will still be able to access their homes during the closure.

Sidewalks along Moores Mill Road in the work zone will also remain closed until the tree removal is complete.

Traffic will be allowed through again after the scheduled work hours.

