Driver wanted in fatal Labor Day hit-and-run in Atlanta turns himself in

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month in Buckhead has turned himself in, according to Atlanta police.

Investigators say 21-year-old Buck Rollins was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra that lost control on Labor Day at the intersection of Northside Parkway and Mount Paran Road. The car struck a Toyota Prius carrying three people.

A 62-year-old woman inside the Prius died from her injuries. Police say Rollins fled the scene on foot, leaving his car behind.

Authorities confirmed Rollins has now surrendered at the Fulton County Jail. He faces several charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, and speeding.

