Driver traveling 127MPH on I-285 in Dunwoody facing DUI charges

DUNWOODY, GA — A driver spotted traveling 127 miles per hour on I-285 in Dunwoody is arrested and facing DUI charges.

The driver sped away from police, but was eventually stopped on the Peachtree Dunwoody exit ramp.

Officers say the driver had a blood alcohol level that was more than double the legal limit.

In a post on social media, Dunwoody police say driving at such a high speed while impaired is a disaster waiting to happen and they are proud to have taken him off the streets.

The driver whose age and identity was not released