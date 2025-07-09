Driver swap during Dunwoody parade leads to crash, injures eight

DUNWOODY, GA — Two people are facing charges after a dangerous decision during Dunwoody’s Fourth of July parade led to a crash that injured eight people, including children.

Police say 22-year-old Ruby Liversidge and 23-year-old Finn Drummond attempted to switch drivers while their pickup truck pulling a trailer full of people, was still moving in the parade. As Liversidge climbed behind the wheel, she accidentally hit the gas, striking a pedestrian. She then slammed on the brakes, causing the trailer to detach from the truck.

Four adults and four children riding in the trailer were hurt in the crash. Fortunately, all of the injured are expected to recover.

Both Liversidge and Drummond are now charged with reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say the incident could have been avoided.

