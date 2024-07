GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man wants someone to be held accountable after a transit bus clipped his car and took off.

It happened in May in the Norcross area.

The driver had a dashcam rolling as a Ride Gwinnett bus veered into his lane and clipped him.

The man confronted the bus driver, who he said denied hitting him and took off.

A Gwinnett County employee said they are looking into the case.