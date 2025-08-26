Driver ‘lost control,’ hit a pedestrian and crashed into metro Atlanta Walmart

RIVERDALE, GA — Police are investigating after a driver lost control of her car and hit a pedestrian before crashing into a metro Atlanta Walmart on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the Riverdale Walmart after reports of a driver losing control in the parking lot. Investigators say the vehicle hit a pedestrian who was leaving the store and hit the side of the building.

The pedestrian who was hit had serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“It is believed at this time that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel, causing the crash," Riverdale police said. "The Riverdale Police Department remains on scene and continues to investigate the incident.“

Riverdale police officials said they are not releasing the identities of those involved at this time.

The Walmart will remain open and under normal operation.

The impact cause the vehicle to “breach the exterior wall and partially enter the store before coming to a stop," officials said.