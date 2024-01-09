Local

Driver leaves Decatur accident scene after hitting child in crosswalk with car, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur police are looking for the driver of a red Toyota sedan that they say was involved in an accident this morning involving a child pedestrian.

According to the Decatur Police Department, around 8:40 a.m., officers went to the Commerce Drive and West Howard Avenue intersection after receiving reports of an accident with a pedestrian involved.

When they got there, they learned a red Toyota sedan was driving west on West Howard Avenue when the driver drove through a red light at the intersection.

As a result, the car hit a child walking in the crosswalk and the driver left the scene.

Police said the child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity or the vehicle is asked to call Decatur police at 404-373-6551.

