Driver killed after losing control of motorcycle on I-75

ATLANTA — Marietta police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 75.

Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Parker Faucett of Canton.

According to investigators, Faucett was traveling southbound on I-75 near South Marietta Parkway when he lost control of his motorcycle.

“27-year-old Parker Faucett of Canton Georgia was on his motorcycle and for reasons unknown lost control and had to lay the bike down in the lane,” Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Several drivers stopped and attempted to render aid, but Faucett did not survive.

Investigators said cameras in the area of I-75 and South Marietta Parkway did not capture the moment the crash occurred.

Police are working to determine what caused Faucett to lose control of the motorcycle and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Marietta Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.