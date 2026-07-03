Driver hospitalized after crash on I-285 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A driver is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on I-285 South in Cobb County.

Cobb County police said they are investigating why the driver of a Fiat lost control, swerved off the right side of the interstate and struck a tree just before the Paces Ferry Road exit.

The driver’s identity and the extent of their injuries have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cobb County police.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WSB for updates.