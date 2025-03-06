Driver dead after suffering medical emergency, crashing into home, authorities say

NORCROSS, Ga. — An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver died after experiencing medical emergency in Norcross on Wednesday.

The Georgia State Patrol say a driver went across the road in the opposing lane, drove through a grassy area and drove off a 25-30 foot retaining wall before crashing into a townhome on Summer Place.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown.

The identity of the driver was not released.