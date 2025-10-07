Drive-thru clinics provide flu shots in north Georgia

CHEROKEE & FANNIN COUNTY, GA — Health officials are offering drive-thru clinics in Cherokee and Fannin counties

In Cherokee County, vaccinations are available in Woodstock at the Woodstock Health Center on North Main Street until 2 p.m. this afternoon. In Fannin County, the drive-thru clinic is taking place at the Farmers Market on Summit Street in Blue Ridge and will run until 3 p.m.

The clinics are offering flu shots at no cost through most health insurance plans. For those paying out of pocket, the cost is $25 for a regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose version recommended for adults 65 and older.