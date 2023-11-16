Local

Suspect shot, killed by Cobb police after drug-related traffic stop

Dozens of officers swarm on busy Cobb County intersection (WSB-TV)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Cobb County has led to one person being shot and killed on Wednesday evening.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said that officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road for suspected drugs and the suspect tried speeding away.

The suspect, who was not identified, was shot and killed.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said no police officers or sheriff’s deputies were injured in the incident.

There is a crashed truck in the woods near the scene that police appeared to be investigating.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing several shots in the area.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

