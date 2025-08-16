Douglasville community job fair underway

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — The annual Douglasville community job fair is underway on Saturday.

The job fair is being hosted by the Douglasville Police Department until 3 p.m. at 2083 Fairburn Rd. in Douglasville. The job fair is set up on the front lawn of the police department.

“Today, we have a job fair and we have a lot of people out here looking for jobs,” Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said. “If you’re looking for a job in law enforcement, or if you’re looking to be a part of a great team in the city of Douglasville, come on out.”

It is not only a job fair for law enforcement, Douglasville Police Lt. Shannon Dean said.

The job fair includes healthcare support services, Goodwill of North Georgia, KBC Staffing, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, Cornerstone Building Brands, U.S. Army and more.

According to Lt. Dean, “we have gotten some positive feedback from our job fairs and have been happy with the growing results and turnout. We hope for this one to be as successful as the one we had in the spring.”

“We’re excited to give back to our community. We are one with our community,” Chief Sparks said.