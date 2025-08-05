Douglas County man facing more than a dozen charges for child porn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta man is in jail after authorities say they traced child porn back to his computer.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says cyber tips led deputies right to the home of Maverick Beaudreau.

The tips told authorities about 20 child porn videos and two photos on a pair of Kik social media accounts tied to his address by a phone number and IP address.

Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant, seized Beaudreau’s devices, and confirmed the existence of the illegal images.

The 26-year-old faces 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children.