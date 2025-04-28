Douglas County launches new emergency alert system, encourages residents to register

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Douglas County is launching a new emergency notification system, “Alert Douglas,” and officials are urging residents to sign up ahead of its official launch on May 2.

The new system, powered by Rave Mobility, will replace the county’s previous service, Code Red. Alert Douglas is designed to provide real-time alerts and critical updates on potential dangers, including severe weather, public safety threats, and other emergencies. Residents can choose to receive notifications via phone call, text message, or email.

Douglas County Emergency Management Agency Director James Queen says the new platform offers a more user-friendly experience and better customization options for residents.

“‘Alert Douglas’ is an important communication tool for our community,” Queen said. “In an emergency, fast, reliable, and accurate information is critical. This new system has a more user-friendly interface and provides more customization options. We are encouraging citizens to sign up immediately so they can remain connected, informed, and prepared in the event of an emergency.”

Residents can register for the new service by downloading the Smart911 app.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story