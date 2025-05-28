Douglas County jury convicts man in undercover meth trafficking case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A Douglas County jury has found a 29-year-old man guilty of trafficking methamphetamine following a 2020 undercover operation led by the Douglasville Police Department.

Erik Hernandez was convicted on May 22 after jurors heard details of an operation that began with a tip from a confidential informant. Investigators say the informant worked with detectives to arrange the purchase of three kilograms of crystal meth from Hernandez.

The transaction took place in July 2020 at a hotel in Lithia Springs, where surveillance units recorded Hernandez arriving with a gray backpack containing nearly 3,000 grams of the illegal drug. Officers observed Hernandez retrieving the backpack from a Honda Odyssey before meeting with the informant.

The coordinated operation led to Hernandez’s arrest at the scene. Prosecutors presented the surveillance footage and evidence of the planned sale during the trial.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story