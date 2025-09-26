Douglas County horse therapy ranch faces foreclosure, launches fundraiser

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A horse therapy ranch in Douglas County says a looming foreclosure could force it to shut down programs that help children, veterans, and women in crisis.

Daryl Fletcher, co-founder of The SOOFA Ranch, said the nonprofit has just one week to raise $128,000 to avoid foreclosure.

“It’s not just about 18 horses being out of a job, it’s not just about a program that would have to stop,” Fletcher said. “It’s about all of those things, but this is also about my own personal home.”

The 20-acre ranch operates as a 501(c)(3) organization, offering equine-assisted therapy for children dealing with anxiety, veterans with PTSD, and women leaving abusive situations.

Fletcher said the ranch’s 18 working horses play a central role in helping participants regulate emotions and build confidence.

A fundraising campaign has been launched in hopes of collecting the money needed to keep the ranch open.