Local

Douglas County horse therapy ranch faces foreclosure, launches fundraiser

By WSB Radio News Staff
SOOFA Ranch is in danger of closing if they don't get funding.
THERAPY RANCH DOUGLAS SOOFA Ranch is in danger of closing if they don't get funding. (Source: WSBTV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A horse therapy ranch in Douglas County says a looming foreclosure could force it to shut down programs that help children, veterans, and women in crisis.

Daryl Fletcher, co-founder of The SOOFA Ranch, said the nonprofit has just one week to raise $128,000 to avoid foreclosure.

“It’s not just about 18 horses being out of a job, it’s not just about a program that would have to stop,” Fletcher said. “It’s about all of those things, but this is also about my own personal home.”

The 20-acre ranch operates as a 501(c)(3) organization, offering equine-assisted therapy for children dealing with anxiety, veterans with PTSD, and women leaving abusive situations.

Fletcher said the ranch’s 18 working horses play a central role in helping participants regulate emotions and build confidence.

A fundraising campaign has been launched in hopes of collecting the money needed to keep the ranch open.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!