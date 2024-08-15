Douglas County football players get protective concussion caps for helmets

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County School System is working to make middle and high school football practices safer.

In April, the district purchased Guardian Caps for football players playing at all district middle and high schools.

Guardian Caps, which are placed over the player’s regular helmet during practice, are increasingly popular and intended to limit the impact of head injuries and force on the head.

The district said it’s the first in Georgia to introduce these protective caps at both the middle and high school levels.

Guardian says that the outer “soft” material and energy-absorbing properties reduce the initial severity of the impact on the head.

“Guardian Caps are an important safety innovation in football, designed to enhance player protection by mitigating the impact of collisions,” Chapel Hill High School Head Football Coach Brad Stephens said. “Worn over traditional helmets, these caps provide an additional layer of cushioning that helps absorb and dissipate the force of hits to the head. While they cannot entirely prevent concussions or other head injuries, they significantly reduce the severity of impacts, which is crucial given the frequency of collisions in the sport.”

Gwinnett County Schools is also incorporating these caps into their football programs.