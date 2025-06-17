Douglas County expands transit options with launch of 10 new ‘Connect Douglas’ buses

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — As several metro Atlanta counties face cuts to commuter bus services, Douglas County is moving in the opposite direction, expanding public transit with the launch of 10 new ‘Connect Douglas’ buses.

The county will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to mark the rollout. Simone Milner, Customer Service Specialist for Connect Douglas, said the new additions are a step forward in improving mobility for residents.

“We’re marking this as an important step forward in order to enhance public transportation in Douglas County,” Milner said.

The new buses are painted in bright blue, a deliberate choice to improve visibility on the road.

“This vibrant color makes the buses more noticeable to our paratransit riders, the pedestrians, cyclists, and our drivers,” she added.

The new buses are part of ongoing efforts to improve local transit service within Douglas County.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story