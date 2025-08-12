Douglas County deputy returns to work after battling rare blood cancer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy is back on the job after months of treatment for a rare form of blood cancer.

Deputy Mitchell McPherson spent weeks at Emory University Hospital undergoing extensive in-patient care, including a stem cell transplant. His recovery has impressed both his doctors and colleagues at the sheriff’s office.

“I asked to go back to work, light duty and they were like, ‘Are you really up to it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready,’” McPherson said. “I’d go back to full duty if you guys would let me, but they’re not going to because it’s just been two months since I’ve had this transplant.”

For now, McPherson is working desk duty, but he says he’s grateful to be back in uniform and around his coworkers. “Not being around my friends, my family, I’m a real active person,” he said. “Don’t take things for granted, even the small things.”

McPherson expects it will be a few more months before he can return to his regular duties, but for now, he says he’s just thankful to be back at work.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story