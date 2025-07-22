Douglas County deputy clears way for family after baby born en route

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A Douglas County family is crediting a quick-thinking deputy with helping ensure their newborn daughter made it safely to the hospital just moments after she was unexpectedly delivered at her home driveway.

Michelle Mosley went into labor on July 13, but before her fiancé, Nathan Jones, could even drive out of their neighborhood, baby Milena had already arrived. “As soon as we got out the driveway, I shot the baby out,” Mosley told Channel 2 Action News.

Panicked but focused, Jones spotted a Douglas County deputy and flagged him down for help. “I pulled over, and I was like, ‘Can we please get an escort? She just had a baby,’” he recalled.

Deputy Tobias, who was in the middle of a training shift at the time, initially misunderstood the situation. “I thought he said she was having the baby, she had had the baby,” he said with a laugh.

Without hesitation, Tobias jumped into action, escorting the couple to the hospital and even clearing traffic cones from the road along the way to speed their trip.

Mosley says she’s incredibly grateful for the deputy’s support during such a chaotic moment. “You normally don’t get to hear too many good things about cops, so it was just a true blessing,” she said.

Both baby Milena and her parents are doing well, and so is Deputy Tobias, who now has a memorable story to add to his on the job training.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story